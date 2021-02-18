Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives $34.21 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Finning International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Finning International from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Finning International from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Finning International from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Finning International from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Finning International stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.57. Finning International has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $24.79.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

