Firan Technology Group Co. (FTG.TO) (TSE:FTG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.09

Firan Technology Group Co. (FTG.TO) (TSE:FTG)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.09 and traded as high as C$2.20. Firan Technology Group Co. (FTG.TO) shares last traded at C$2.18, with a volume of 12,267 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$53.39 million and a P/E ratio of 36.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.78.

Firan Technology Group Co. (FTG.TO) (TSE:FTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$26.71 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Firan Technology Group Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Firan Technology Group Co. (FTG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FTG)

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards and precision illuminated display systems. It operates in two segments, FTG Aerospace and FTG Circuits. It offers mil-spec and technology printed circuit boards, such as specialty substrates, flexible circuits, rigid flex circuits, surface finishes, solder mask, and other products for various market applications, including avionics, military, telecom, medical, advanced test and measurement, contract manufacturers, and power.

