Fire Lotto (FLOT) Trading 15.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Fire Lotto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $203,470.62 and $217.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00084889 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002210 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Fire Lotto Coin Profile

Fire Lotto is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

