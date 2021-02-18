First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from First Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

First Capital has raised its dividend payment by 11.6% over the last three years.

Shares of FCAP stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.83. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768. The stock has a market cap of $171.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of -0.01. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $81.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.97.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.25 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 25.17%.

In other First Capital news, Director Dana L. Huber bought 1,014 shares of First Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,331.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,930.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

