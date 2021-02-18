First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,677 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 110,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 29.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,585,000 after buying an additional 66,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $741.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $638.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.36. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.08 and a fifty-two week high of $749.50.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $485.48 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 12.08%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.