First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will post sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. First Republic Bank reported sales of $916.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $4.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FRC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Maxim Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.06.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $163.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $166.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.20 and its 200 day moving average is $130.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

