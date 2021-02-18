First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 70,522 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 833,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,522 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP worth $7,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 13,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.55. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.93. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

