First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.77 Million Stock Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,039 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of Safehold worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Safehold during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Safehold by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Safehold during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Safehold by 25.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Safehold during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

SAFE opened at $83.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.26 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $84.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.07.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.83.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

