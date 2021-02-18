First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 10,398 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of RenaissanceRe worth $7,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 89.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RNR opened at $160.59 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $201.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RNR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.50.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

