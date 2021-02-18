First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 7,870 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $7,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the third quarter worth $243,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 48.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 16,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Finally, Sloane Robinson LLP bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the third quarter worth $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $29.80 on Thursday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.26.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 151.72%. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

MMYT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

