First Trust Advisors LP Sells 305,303 Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 421,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 305,303 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $7,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 1,345.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DCP Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

DCP stock opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 3.75.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

