First Trust Advisors LP Sells 36,252 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,252 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $7,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 451,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,386,000 after acquiring an additional 41,730 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,352,000 after acquiring an additional 15,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 17,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.13.

RGA opened at $118.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.94 and a 200-day moving average of $106.56. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $154.29.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

