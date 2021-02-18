First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 155,600 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the January 14th total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

FPF traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.93. The company had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,532. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $24.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.54.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FPF. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 360,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 213,383 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 398.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 73,493 shares in the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,082,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the third quarter worth $834,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $890,000.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.