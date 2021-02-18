First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Trading Down 5.1%

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.56 and last traded at $11.56. Approximately 118,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 960,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,335,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 209.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FCG)

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

