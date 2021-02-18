FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.62-0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.69. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.40-2.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FE. Barclays lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut FirstEnergy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.29.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.91. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $52.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

