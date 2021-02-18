Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $720,866,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,213 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Fiserv by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,955,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,413,000 after acquiring an additional 782,496 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,209,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock worth $2,219,400,399 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded up $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $111.96. 86,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,924,000. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $123.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a PE ratio of 84.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.93.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

