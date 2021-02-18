Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 369.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,976 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $115.70 on Thursday. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $125.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.54.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

