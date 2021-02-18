Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

AMT stock opened at $226.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.78 and a 200-day moving average of $235.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

