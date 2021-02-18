Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,515,000 after acquiring an additional 118,334 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,072,000 after buying an additional 48,152 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in MarketAxess by 2,386.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after buying an additional 1,163,338 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,902,000 after acquiring an additional 166,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,708 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.49, for a total transaction of $2,185,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,661 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,439.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,250 shares of company stock worth $26,058,763 in the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.00.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $535.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $544.53 and its 200 day moving average is $524.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.49 and a 12 month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

