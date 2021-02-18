Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.69.

APD stock opened at $260.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.82. The company has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

