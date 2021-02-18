Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 37.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 15.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 23.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Argus raised their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

AVGO stock opened at $482.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.92. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $494.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.23 billion, a PE ratio of 76.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total value of $250,764.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,393 shares of company stock valued at $106,582,391. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.