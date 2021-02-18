Flow (Dapper Labs) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27.41 Million (FLOW)

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a total market capitalization of $435.23 million and $27.41 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded up 39% against the U.S. dollar. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can now be bought for $18.68 or 0.00036305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00062957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.04 or 0.00849455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00035698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006958 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00044727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.57 or 0.05075988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00053015 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00017216 BTC.

About Flow (Dapper Labs)

Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW) is a coin. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Trading

Flow (Dapper Labs) can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow (Dapper Labs) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow (Dapper Labs) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow (Dapper Labs) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

