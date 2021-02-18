Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.22

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 186551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLNT shares. TheStreet upgraded Fluent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research raised Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $596.18 million, a P/E ratio of 178.29 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at $1,894,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 124,366 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at about $578,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 12.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 67,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 106.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

