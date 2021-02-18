Fluent Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 33,849 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,371% compared to the average volume of 1,370 call options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLNT. Barrington Research raised shares of Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.32. The stock had a trading volume of 95,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,930. Fluent has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.05 and a beta of 3.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

