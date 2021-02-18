Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Flughafen Zürich alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLGZY opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84. Flughafen Zürich has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $9.25.

Flughafen Zürich Company Profile

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.