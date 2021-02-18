Fluidra’s (FLUIF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Citigroup in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FLUIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Santander downgraded shares of Fluidra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. HSBC raised shares of Fluidra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

FLUIF remained flat at $$24.85 on Thursday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12. Fluidra has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $25.90.

About Fluidra

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

