FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.19.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get FMC alerts:

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in FMC by 298.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 701,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,321,000 after buying an additional 525,425 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in FMC by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in FMC by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,752,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,372,000 after purchasing an additional 345,150 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in FMC by 1,623.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 357,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,902,000 after purchasing an additional 337,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in FMC by 974.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 355,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,819,000 after purchasing an additional 322,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,069. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.22. FMC has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 31.53%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.