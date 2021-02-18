Fmr LLC Acquires 372,183 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 372,183 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 0.5% of Fmr LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fmr LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,649,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

NYSE HD opened at $280.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

