Fmr LLC Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,108 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.97% of NIKE worth $4,401,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $667,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 12.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 25,589 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.0% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 25,719 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 96.8% during the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 15,082 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

NKE opened at $143.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $227.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.28, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

