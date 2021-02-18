Fmr LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 115.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,012,524 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 5.18% of Marriott International worth $2,217,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 421.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,972,000 after purchasing an additional 116,211 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $766,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Marriott International by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $8,081,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $131.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 247.82 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $148.91.

In other news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.78.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

