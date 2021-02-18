Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.04% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $2,528,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,421 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,296,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,659,000 after purchasing an additional 779,122 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,579,000 after purchasing an additional 744,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after acquiring an additional 542,107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $391.00 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $395.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $382.25 and its 200-day moving average is $357.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

