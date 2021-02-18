Fmr LLC Sells 938,656 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,776,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938,656 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.06% of Monster Beverage worth $2,846,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Monster Beverage by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 25,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $92.16 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $95.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.97.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

