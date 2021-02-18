FOAM 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $56,225.00 (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded 42.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FOAM token can now be bought for about $0.0466 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. FOAM has a market capitalization of $14.37 million and $56,225.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00062655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.24 or 0.00887850 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00029615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00045275 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,608.17 or 0.04998823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00048602 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00016963 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM (FOAM) is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,208,994 tokens. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space.

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

