FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. FormFactor reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FORM. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of FORM stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,164. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $52.39.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FormFactor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,680,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $502,487,000 after buying an additional 39,706 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,092,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,967,000 after purchasing an additional 35,635 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,324,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,980,000 after purchasing an additional 142,614 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,133,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,260,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

