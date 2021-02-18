Fort Henry Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fort Henry Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 159,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,657,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 14.6% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,524.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after buying an additional 2,606,476 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,186 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $91,034,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 860.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after purchasing an additional 953,633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.04. 117,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,458,934. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $107.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

