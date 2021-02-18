Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Forward Air accounts for about 1.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned 0.30% of Forward Air worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,159,000 after purchasing an additional 149,589 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,178,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FWRD stock opened at $85.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $88.67.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In other Forward Air news, CFO Michael Joseph Morris sold 9,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $672,797.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,648.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $355,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,638.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,700 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FWRD. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

