Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,322 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,208 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 2.0% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Adobe by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.42.

Shares of ADBE opened at $486.00 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $480.04 and its 200-day moving average is $480.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,862,868.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.