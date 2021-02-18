Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,820 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $51.37 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.44.

