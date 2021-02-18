Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 355.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 413,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 181,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 40,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period.

SCHB opened at $96.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.84. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $97.35.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

