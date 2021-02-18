Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CERN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,859,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,114,000 after purchasing an additional 959,533 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,938,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 982,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,854,000 after buying an additional 534,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,919,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,042,000 after buying an additional 394,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 423,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after buying an additional 286,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CERN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus upped their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.37.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $72.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.49. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

