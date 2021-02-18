Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,432 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of SO opened at $59.30 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $70.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.25 and its 200-day moving average is $58.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,600. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

