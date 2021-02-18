Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 560,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,208 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 11.6% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $50,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX opened at $96.02 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $96.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

