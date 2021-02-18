Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,434 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,039,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in MetLife by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 103,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its stake in MetLife by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 73,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in MetLife by 421.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 13,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,912,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,726,000 after purchasing an additional 113,886 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.42.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $55.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. MetLife’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

