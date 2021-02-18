Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Short Interest Update

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 555,000 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the January 14th total of 737,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of FRG stock traded down $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $33.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $28.32. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $37.84.

In other news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc bought 757,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $26,457,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,457,000 after purchasing an additional 278,647 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,838 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 37,228 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 257,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 175,944 shares during the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FRG shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

