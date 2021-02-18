Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Hits New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $77.47 and last traded at $77.47, with a volume of 824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.81.

The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,992,000 after buying an additional 349,965 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 619.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 165,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after buying an additional 142,556 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 360.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 179,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after buying an additional 140,453 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 23.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 350,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after buying an additional 66,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,442,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,027,000 after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 0.98.

About Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

