Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $74.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.43. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.82%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FELE. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

