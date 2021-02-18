Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $74.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.43. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.82%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FELE. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

