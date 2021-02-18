Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Announces Earnings Results

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22, Yahoo Finance reports. Franklin Wireless had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 9.49%.

OTCMKTS:FKWL traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,981. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.10. The company has a market capitalization of $254.67 million, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.14. Franklin Wireless has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $28.14.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Franklin Wireless from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Franklin Wireless Company Profile

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. The company's products include mobile hotspots, routers, trackers, and other devices, which integrates hardware and software enabling machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). Its M2M and IoT solutions include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrum of applications based on 5G/4G wireless technology.

