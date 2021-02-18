Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) Given a €45.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:FPE3 opened at €48.14 ($56.64) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of €25.56 ($30.07) and a 1 year high of €49.70 ($58.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €47.50 and its 200-day moving average price is €44.47.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

