FUD.finance (FUD) Trading 91.3% Higher Over Last Week

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One FUD.finance token can currently be purchased for about $22.34 or 0.00043036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FUD.finance has a market capitalization of $510,773.64 and $48,182.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded 91.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $199.17 or 0.00383652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00060594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00079209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00085832 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00083200 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.48 or 0.00424690 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00174690 BTC.

FUD.finance Token Profile

FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,862 tokens. FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance.

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

FUD.finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUD.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUD.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

